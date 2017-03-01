

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.





Dahlia Campus for Health & Well-Being

(3401 Eudora St, Denver, CO 80207)





J. Churchill Owen Boys & Girls Club

(3480 W Kentucky Ave, Denver, CO 80219)







Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.





Quigg-Newton Community Center

(4440 Navajo St, Denver, CO 80211)









Free food and refreshments

Family-friendly activities and entertainment

Online Preschool Locator demonstrations

Spanish translators on site

Photo opportunities with PBS characters Clifford and Curious George Click here for your copy of the Preschool Showcase Flyer.

Click here to see all the schools that will be joining us for one or more of the events.

Planning to attend? Email tricia@dpp.org or call 303.595.4DPP(4377).

It’s not too soon to be thinking about preschool for the next school year. Denver families can find out how to access tuition support and meet quality-rated preschools in the Denver area during the fifth-annual Preschool Showcase presented by the Denver Preschool Program (DPP). This years events will be held at THREE locations in the city.